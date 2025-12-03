The Latest: Trump administration halts immigration applications from 19 countries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is pausing all immigration applications such as requests for green cards for people from 19 countries banned from travel earlier this year, as part of sweeping immigration changes in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard troops.

The changes were outlined in a policy memo posted Tuesday on the website of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency tasked with processing and approving all requests for immigration benefits.

The pause puts on hold a wide range of immigration-related decisions such as green card applications or naturalizations for immigrants from those 19 countries the Trump administration has described as high-risk. It’s up to the agency’s director, Joseph Edlow, on when to lift the pause, the memo said.

The administration in June banned travel to the U.S. by citizens of 12 countries and restricted access for those from seven others, citing national security concerns.

Here's the latest:

Pete Hegseth faces deepening scrutiny from Congress over boat strikes

Hegseth barely squeaked through a grueling Senate confirmation process to become secretary of defense earlier this year, facing lawmakers wary of the Fox News Channel host and skeptical of his capacity, temperament and fitness for the job.

Just three months later, he quickly became embroiled in Signalgate as he and other top U.S. officials used the popular Signal messaging application to discuss pending military strikes in Yemen.

And now, in what may be his most career-defining moment yet, Hegseth is confronting questions about the use of military force after a special operations team reportedly attacked survivors of a strike on an alleged drug boat off the coast of Venezuela. Some lawmakers and legal experts say the second strike would have violated the laws of armed conflict.

▶ Read more about Pete Hegseth and Congress

Group spends $250K in ads showing US citizen, Army veteran snared in immigration arrest

The group led by Trump critics is launching an online advertising campaign featuring an Army combat veteran who was detained by immigration agents and held in custody for three days this summer.

The ad by Home of the Brave shows George Retes talking about encountering a line of immigration officials on the road while heading to work outside Los Angeles.

The Department of Homeland Security says the agents were executing criminal search warrants at marijuana sites in the area and that Retes “became violent and refused to comply with law enforcement.” The images showed Retes stepping outside his car in the middle of a protest and gesturing with his arm before the agents surrounded his car.

Home of the Brave is targeting people who’ve seen ads run on streaming platforms by the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the last 30 days.

Chinese government expresses its opposition to any US move to shut down Venezuelan air space

“China opposes any actions that violate the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and infringe on other countries’ sovereignty and security,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Wednesday in Beijing.

President Donald Trump said last weekend that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety.” The South American country rejected Trump’s declaration.

China opposes interference in Venezuela’s affairs “under any pretext,” Lin said.