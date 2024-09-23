Watch live: Trump attends roundtable Protecting America Initiative in Pennsylvania

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Donald Trump attends the roundtable Protecting America Initiative in Pennsylvania on Monday (23 September).

The former president is expected to speak about his plans to counter the US reliance on China.

The Republican presidential nominee is attending the Protecting America Initiative event, which is led by Richard Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin.

The visit comes as a new poll from The New York Times shows Trump leading in Georgia, North Carolina, and in Arizona by five points.

The poll, conducted from September 17-21, found the race is closest in North Carolina, where Trump currently sits at 49:47 percent against Harris. In Georgia, the poll puts Trump four points ahead 49:45 percent.