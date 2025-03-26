Episcopal bishop criticized by President Trump has a 2-book deal with young readers publisher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Episcopal bishop who in January angered President Donald Trump has a deal for two books for young people. Both are based on the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde’s best-selling “How We Learn to Be Brave."

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that it will release a young adult edition, adapted by novelist Bryan Bliss and titled “We Can Be Brave,” on Oct. 25. The picture book “I Can Learn to Be Brave," with illustrations by Holly Hatam, is scheduled for the summer of 2026.

"Every day, children and adolescents face challenges that require great courage — from taking their first steps to walking through the doors of a new school. With these books I hope to remind young readers that learning to be brave is simply part of life," Budde said in a statement. "The process involves taking risks, making mistakes, asking for help, and slowly gaining competence in whatever once felt impossible. We never stop learning to be brave, and some of our most formative experiences occur when we are young.”

Trump and Vice President JD Vance among others attended an inauguration prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, where Budde noted that Trump had said he was saved by God from assassination. She urged he show mercy for migrants in the country illegally and for the LGBTQ+ community

“You have felt the providential hand of a loving God," she said. "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

In comments later posted on social media, Trump called her a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.”

Budde's “How We Learn to Be Brave” was first published in 2023, but it attracted wider attention after the January service.