Photos of preparations for Trump's military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army

The Associated Press
Friday 13 June 2025 12:16 EDT

Troops get military assets into place and security fencing goes up around the National Mall where a large image of President Donald Trump drapes a federal building in preparation for Saturday's military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

