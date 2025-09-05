Canada's Carney to delay EV mandate as country deals with Trump's tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is delaying a requirement for automakers to begin hitting minimum sales levels for electric vehicles next year as the sector deals with U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set the target, requiring that in 2026 20% of passenger vehicles sold should be zero-emission vehicles.

Removing the requirement comes as automakers absorb Trump's tariffs.

“We have an auto sector that because of the massive change in U.S. trade policy is under exteme pressure. We recognize that," Carney said.

“The EV mandate adds to the liquidity issues they have, the financial challenges these producers have. They've got enough on their plate right now so we are taking that off.”

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association and others have been lobbying the government to scrap the EV mandate.

Carney also announced measures for workers and businesses in those sectors most impacted by the U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions. The government is also making employment insurance more flexible and with extended benefits.

“We can't rely on our most important trading partner like we once did,” Carney said.

Most imports from Canada and Mexico are still protected by the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, but Trump has some sector-specific tariffs that do apply for Canada despite the USMCA — known as 232 tariffs — which are having an impact on the Canadian economy and the auto sector in particular. There is the 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, for example.

The Big 3 American automakers, General Motors, Ford and Jeep-maker Stellantis, who all build in Canada, face the 50% tariff on steel and aluminum and a 25% tariff on parts and finished vehicles, with some exceptions for products covered under the USMCA.

Autos are Canada’s second-largest export and the sector employs 125,000 Canadians directly and almost another 500,000 in related industries.

Carney said the government is also launching a new $370 million Canadian (US$268 million) production incentive to help Canada’s canola producers. China hit Canadian canola with a 75.8% tariff last month, a measure widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.