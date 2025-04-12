AP PHOTOS: Furniture exporters in Malaysia race to beat Trump's 90-day tariff window

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In southern Malaysia, furniture manufacturers are in a race against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

After threatening to impose a 24% tax on all goods imported from the Southeast Asian country, Trump said Tuesday he would cut rates 10% for most countries for 90 days. Factories here took that as a deadline to fill as many orders from U.S. customers as possible before the higher rate kicks in.

Muar, in Malaysia’s Johor state, is a major hub for Malaysia’s furniture industry, and the U.S. is its largest export market, accounting for roughly 60% of total exports.

At the Corporate Specialist kitchen furniture factory, workers were packing goods and loading them onto containers as fast as they could on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Peihing Tsai said the company exports 100% of its products to the U.S.

“We are working overtime now and trying our best to motivate our workers, because these 3 months will be very busy," Tsai said. The company has managed to push out more then 30 containers the past 4 days — the amount it normally ships in a month.

President Donald Trump’s new tariffs threaten to push up prices on clothes, mobile phones, furniture and many other products in the coming months. They could end the era of cheap goods that Americans enjoyed for about a quarter-century before the pandemic.

Tsai said he fears distributors will abandon the factory if tariff rates go above 10%. But still, he added, there's no way the company could move production to the United States — “the cost is astronomical.”

In the end, he said, “the increased price will be have to borne by our end consumers.”

Candice Lim, general manager at furniture maker Natural Signature, said she sees Trump's threats of higher rates as a bargaining position because of the costs they would impose on American consumers.

“It is unlikely to go on in this way," she said. "Otherwise, how can the American people stand it?” she asked.

