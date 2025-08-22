Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Photos of FBI searching the home and office of John Bolton, a former Trump adviser turned critic

Manuel Balce Ceneta
Friday 22 August 2025 15:22 EDT

The FBI searched the home and office of former Trump ally and national security adviser John Bolton on Friday as part of an investigation into the handling of classified information. Bolton became an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump since his 2019 firing and is the author of a scathing book about his White House experience.

