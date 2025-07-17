Asian shares are mostly higher after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World shares were mostly higher Thursday while U.S. futures were mixed after President Donald Trump rocked Wall Street by saying he had “talked about the concept of firing” the head of the Federal Reserve, but was unlikely to do so.

Removing Fed Chair Jerome Powell might help Wall Street get the lower interest rates investors love but would also risk a weakened Fed unable to make the unpopular moves needed to keep inflation under control.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX gained 0.8% to 24,209.08, while the CAC 40 in Paris also rose 0.8%, to 7,785.91. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 8,960.99.

The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%.

Asian markets also were mostly higher.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 39,901.19 after the government reported a trade deficit for the first half of the year as Japan's exports to the United States took a hit from Trump’s tariffs.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed early gains to close down 0.1% at 24,498.95, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4% to 3,516.83.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9% to 8,639.00.

In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.2% to 3,192.29.

India's Sensex lost 0.3% while the SET in Bangkok jumped 3.3% on strong gains for market heavyweights like Airports of Thailand and Delta Electronics.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow industrials added 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.3% to a fresh record of 20,730.49.

Stocks were rising modestly in the morning before news reports saying that Trump was likely to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell quickly sent the S&P 500 down by 0.7%.

When later asked directly if he was planning to fire Powell, Trump said, “I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely.” That helped calm the market, and stocks erased their losses, though Trump added that he could still fire Powell if “he has to leave for fraud.” Trump has been criticizing a $2.5 billion renovation project of the Fed’s headquarters.

Trump is unhappy that the Fed has not cut interest rates this year, a move that would have made it easier for U.S. households and businesses to get loans to buy houses, build factories and otherwise boost the economy. Lower interest rates could also help the U.S. government, which is set to borrow and add a lot more to its debt after approving a wide range of tax cuts.

Powell has insisted he wants to wait for more data about how Trump’s stiff proposed tariffs will affect the economy and inflation before the Fed makes its next move.

The Fed has two main jobs: keeping the job market strong while keeping inflation under control. Lowering interest rates would help boost the economy but would also give inflation more fuel when tariffs may be set to push prices for U.S. households higher.

A report on Wednesday said inflation at the wholesale level slowed to 2.3% last month, which was better than economists expected. It’s an encouraging signal, but it came a day after another report suggested that Trump’s tariffs are pushing up the prices U.S. shoppers are paying for toys, apparel and other imported products.

Trump’s tariffs are making their weight felt across financial markets. Netherlands-based ASML, the world’s leading supplier of chipmaking gear, has warned that it can’t guarantee growth next year, after delivering an expected 15% growth in sales for 2025.

ASML shares that trade in the United States fell 8.3%.

In other dealings early Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 13 cents to $66.51 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 10 cents to $68.40 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 148.59 Japanese yen from 147.89 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1601 from $1.1641.