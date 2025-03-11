Greenland in facts and figures
Greenland is having a moment in the spotlight
Greenland is having a moment in the spotlight as U.S. President Donald Trump maneuvers to gain control of the mineral-rich Arctic country. Here are some facts and figures about it:
Population
56,699
Biggest cities
Nuuk — 19,880
Sisimiut — 5,412
Ilulissat — 4,963
Qaqortaq — 3,047
Aasiaat — 2,951
Economy
Fishing produces about 90% of Greenland’s exports. Hunting is still an important source of food and income. Seals, whales, reindeer and musk ox are all hunted.
Tourism is increasingly important. More than 96,000 international passengers traveled through the country’s airports in 2023, up 28% from 2015.
Government jobs account for more than 40% of employment. Fishing, hunting and agriculture employ about 15% of the workforce, followed by wholesalers, 11%; construction, 8%; and transportation, 7%.
Natural Resources
Zinc, lead, iron ore, coal, molybdenum, gold, platinum, uranium, copper, nickel, rare earth minerals, hydropower and possibly oil and gas.
Public finances
Greenland relies heavily on an annual block grant from Denmark. In 2023, the grant was 4.144 billion kroner ($614.4 million), or about half of the Greenland government’s revenue and 20% of gross domestic product.
Geography
Greenland is the world’s 12th-largest country, covering more than 2.16 million square kilometers (836,330 square miles).
About 80% of that territory is covered by ice.
Government
Head of State: King Frederik X of Denmark
Prime Minister: Múte Bourup Egede heads the government of Greenland, known as the Naalakkersuisut.
Greenland’s parliament, the Inatsisartut, has 31 members.
Results of the 2021 parliamentary election
Party Votes (%) Seats
Inuit Ataqatigiit (United Inuit) 9,933 (36.6%) 12
Siumut (Forward) 7,986 (29.5%) 10
Naleraq (Point of Orientation) 3,252 (12%) 4
Demokraatit (Democrats) 2,454 (9.1%) 3
Atassut (Solidarity) 1,878 (6.9%) 2
Sources
Statistics Greenland; European Parliament