Watch live: Donald Trump hosts Halloween at the White House

Watch live as president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the White House’s annual Halloween event.

The festivities include a trick-or-treating event on the South Lawn, which will be attended by thousands of children and families.

During a performance from the US Air Force Strolling Strings, the president and first lady are due to hand out candy.

The event is held in collaboration with the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), who are providing ​​7,500 apples from Washington and New York states to guests.

After the event, the IFPA said it will donate pumpkins used in the celebrations to nonprofit DC Central Kitchen.

Ahead of the celebrations, the first lady shared a photo on her social media showing the decorations, including numerous pumpkins, faux leaves, and an orange sign reading “Halloween 2025”.

Some criticised the display as being in poor taste due to the fact that millions of Americans will soon lose access to food benefits amid the government shutdown.

“Awesome, too bad millions will have no food soon," replied one user on X. “Instead of decorating with food, how about using it to give nutrition to the needy?”, another said.

However, some were in favour of the decorations. “Man, the White House is looking so classy. I’m so happy to see the beautification process of our house,” one said.