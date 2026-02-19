Countries that attended Trump's first Board of Peace meeting in Washington
The Board of Peace has met for the first time in Washington, bringing officials from nearly 50 countries together
The Board of Peace met for the first time in Washington on Thursday, bringing together officials from nearly 50 countries. Twenty-seven of the countries have joined the board. The other participating countries — as well as the European Union — came as observers.
President Donald Trump opened the meeting, announcing that nine board members pledged a combined $7 billion toward relief in war-battered Gaza Strip.
Here's a look at which counties attended the meeting.
Members of the Board of Peace
— Albania
— Armenia
— Azerbaijan
— Bahrain
— Bulgaria
— Cambodia
— Egypt
— El Salvador
— Hungary
— Indonesia
— Israel
— Jordan
— Kazakhstan
— Kosovo
— Kuwait
— Mongolia
— Morocco
— Pakistan
— Paraguay
— Qatar
— Saudi Arabia
— Turkey
— United Arab Emirates
— Uzbekistan
— Vietnam
Observers
— Austria
— Croatia
— Cyprus
— Czech Republic
— European Union
— Finland
— Germany
— Greece
— India
— Italy
— Japan
— Mexico
— Netherlands
— Norway
— Oman
— Poland
— South Korea
— Romania
— Slovakia
— Switzerland
— Thailand
— United Kingdom
