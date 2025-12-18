Cloud lifts over cannabis companies' future amid push to reclassify the drug

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cannabis companies like Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth could soon face a more mellow path ahead following President Donald Trump's move to help reclassify the drug's status.

The companies had a mostly muted reaction to Trump's executive order, though the sector has been gaining ground since last week in anticipation of the move. Trump's executive order would speed up the Drug Enforcement Administration's process that would shift the drug's current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. Cannabis would instead be a Schedule III substance, like ketamine and some anabolic steroids.

The move could spark momentum for an industry that has been struggling under a hodgepodge of state regulations and the constant threat of harsh enforcement of federal laws.

Tilray Brands slipped 4.2% to $12.33 following the executive order. The stock is well below its price of $17 when it went public in 2008. Still, it has gained more than 50% in December in anticipation of Trump's executive order.

Canopy Growth, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, fell 12.5%, but is up more than 40% in December.

Curaleaf Holdings, which also trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, fell 32% on Thursday, but is still up more than 30% for December.

Roundhill Investments' electronically-traded fund for cannabis companies fell 26.8% on Thursday, but is also up more than 40% for December.

Cannabis stocks have been slumping for the last few years. While many states loosened regulations for the sale and consumption of the drug, federal laws remained as a barrier to operations and expansion for many companies. A reclassification by the DEA doesn't necessarily make it legal for recreational use, but it does soften regulations surrounding the drug.

The regulatory shift could reduce the tax burden for marijuana businesses, while also making it easier to research marijuana, such as in clinical studies. Financial institutions have kept their distance from marijuana businesses because of the strict regulations and a shift could mean more access to banks, investments and loans for the industry.