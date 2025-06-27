Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos of the busy ports on the Yangtze River after China-US trade friction cools

Via AP news wire
Thursday 26 June 2025 21:14 EDT

Activity at Chinese ports has rebounded since U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade talks and put off imposing massive tariffs on each other’s exports. That’s true, also, of inland ports along China’s mighty Yangtze River.

The Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the nearest sea port, serves as a critical element of a land-sea trading corridor and part of China’s vast Belt and Road Initiative connecting with countries across Europe, Africa and Asia. About 20 trains leave every day, some for Russia and others toward Europe via Central Asia.

Top exports include electronics, machinery and electric vehicles, including sedans assembled at Avatr Technology’s factory in Chongqing, long a major river port and industrial center. Imports include auto parts, luxury goods and medical equipment.

Some 900 kilometers (560 miles) downriver from Chongqing, the Yangluo port is another major distribution center connecting China’s eastern seaboard with its vast inland regions. In 2024, it handled 2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), but in April activity nearly stopped as trade was disrupted by the tariffs as Trump escalated his trade war.

It resumed from mid-May, after the China and the U.S. agreed to step back and talk rather than to escalate trade tensions further.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in