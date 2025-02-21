Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game changed a lyric in “O Canada” from “in all of us command” to “that only us command.”

Via AP news wire
Thursday 20 February 2025 21:22 EST
4 Nations Canada US Hockey
4 Nations Canada US Hockey (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday night changed a lyric in “O Canada” as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated remarks about making the country the 51st state.

Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric from “in all of us command” to “that only us command" and confirmed Trump's 51st state comments were the reason why.

Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase “that only us command” written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle.

The NHL declined comment on the situation.

Fans in Boston lightly booed the song, just as the crowd in Montreal booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to U.S. tournament games at Bell Centre last week.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in