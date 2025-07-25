Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of the US troop deployment at new militarized zones on the border with Mexico

Jae C. Hong
Friday 25 July 2025 01:36 EDT

U.S. troops from all branches of the military are sharing command stations and vehicles with civilian immigration authorities at the U.S. border with Mexico under an emergency declaration from President Donald Trump. Army Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, who is leading 7,600 troops and an assortment of helicopters and drones, says the military has been freed from menial work to help apprehend immigrants, protect newly designated militarized turf and disrupt smuggling cartels. In some cases those deployed are immigrants themselves.

