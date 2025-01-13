China's exports in December grew 10.7%, beating estimates as higher US tariffs loom
China’s exports in December grew at a faster pace than expected, as factories rushed to fill orders to beat higher tariffs that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose once he takes office
Exports in December grew 10.7% compared to the same period last year, beating estimates of about 7%.
Imports also beat estimates, growing 1%. Analysts expected imports to shrink about 1.5% compared to the same period last year.
Trump has pledged to impose 10% tariffs on Chinese goods and close some loopholes that exporters currently use to sell their products more cheaply in the U.S. If enacted, his plans would likely raise prices in America and squeeze sales and profit margins for Chinese exporters.