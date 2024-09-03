Trump campaign must stop using 'Hold On, I'm Coming' after lawsuit from family of song's co-writer

Support truly

A federal judge in Atlanta ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump and his campaign must stop using the song “Hold On, I'm Coming” while the family of one of the song's co-writers pursues a lawsuit against the former president over its use.

The estate of Isaac Hayes Jr. filed a lawsuit last month alleging that Trump, his campaign and several of his allies had infringed its copyright and should pay damages. After a hearing on the estate's request for an emergency preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash ruled that Trump must stop using the song, but he denied a request to force the campaign to take down any existing videos that include the song.

Hayes, who died in 2008 at age 65, and David Porter co-wrote “Hold On, I'm Coming,” a 1966 hit for soul duo Sam and Dave.

Ronald Coleman, an attorney for Trump told reporters after the hearing that the campaign had already agreed not to use the song going forward: “The campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone, and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or annoys them, that's fine, we're not going to force the issue."

Coleman said they were grateful that the judge agreed that it would be overstepping his power at this point in the litigation to order the campaign to take down existing videos.

Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III told reporters he is “very grateful and happy” for the judge's decision.

“I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don't want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities and continue to fight for music artists' rights and copyright,” he said.

A string of artists and their heirs have objected to Trump using their songs during his events. After a Trump campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, last month featured a video of Celine Dion performing “My Heart Will Go On,” her team put out a statement saying the singer didn’t endorse that use of her song and saying “in no way is this use authorized.”

Ahead of the 2020 election, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, John Fogerty, Neil Young, Eddy Grant, Panic! at the Disco, R.E.M. and Guns N’ Roses all objected to Trump using their songs.