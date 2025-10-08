United Nations to cut 25% of its global peacekeeping force in response to US funding strains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Nations will begin slashing its peacekeeping force and operations, forcing thousands of soldiers in the next several months to evacuate far-flung global hotspots as a result of the latest U.S. funding cuts to the world body, a senior U.N. official said.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting, briefed reporters Wednesday on the 25% reduction in peacekeepers worldwide as the United States, the largest U.N. donor, makes changes to align with President Donald Trump's “America First” vision.

Around 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel out of more than 50,000 peacekeepers deployed across nine global missions will be sent back to their home countries. That comes as the U.N. plans to cut about 15% of the peacekeeping force’s $5.4 billion budget for next year.

The decision to institute a major overhaul of the peacekeeping force — known globally for their distinctive blue berets or helmets — followed a meeting Tuesday between U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and major donors, including Mike Waltz, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The U.S. outlined that it would commit $680 million to peacekeeping efforts, a significant reduction to the $1 billion payment the U.S. had made this time last year, the U.N. official said. That funding will be accessible for all active missions, especially those the U.S. has taken special interest in, such as peacekeepers in Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Contributions from the U.S. and China make up half of the U.N.'s peacekeeping budget. Another senior U.N. official, who also requested anonymity to discuss private talks, said China has indicated it will be paying its full contribution by the end of the year.