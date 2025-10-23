Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump administration finalizes plan to open pristine Alaska wildlife refuge to oil and gas drilling

The Trump administration has finalized a plan to open the coastal plain of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, renewing long-simmering debate over whether to drill in one of the nation’s most sensitive wilderness areas

Becky Bohrer
Thursday 23 October 2025 17:27 EDT
Alaska Arctic Drilling
Alaska Arctic Drilling (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Trump administration on Thursday finalized a plan to open the coastal plain of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, renewing long-simmering debate over whether to drill in one of the nation’s most sensitive wilderness areas.

The plan fulfills a promise by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to open this portion of the refuge to possible development. The massive GOP bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, passed during the summer, called for at least four lease sales within the refuge over a 10-year period.

