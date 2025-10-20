Why Diwali celebrations are even more significant in the US this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diwali, India's most significant annual festival, holds particular importance for Hindus but is celebrated across faiths by over a billion people in the nation and its diaspora.

Over five days, attendees enjoy festive gatherings, spectacular fireworks displays, elaborate feasts, and prayer.

Derived from "Deepavali," meaning "a row of lights," celebrants illuminate their homes with traditional clay oil lamps. These symbolise the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

In the US, California has also become the third state to make Diwali an official statewide holiday, meaning schools and public colleges can close.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Diwali and why it is celebrated.

Diwali's date is based on Hindu lunar calendar

The dates of the festival are based on the Hindu lunar calendar, typically falling in late October or early November.

open image in gallery Lanterns are displayed for sale at roadside stalls as people shop ahead of Diwali festival in Mumbai, India. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

This year, the holiday is being celebrated on Oct. 20.

Diwali's underlying theme

While Diwali is a major religious festival for Hindus, it is also observed by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The origin story of Diwali varies depending on the region. All these stories have one underlying theme — the victory of good over evil.

In southern India, Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna’s destruction of the demon Naraka who is said to have imprisoned women and tormented his subjects. In northern India, Diwali honors the triumphant return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshmana, from a 14-year exile in the forest.

The celebrations feature lights, fireworks, feasting

The festival brings with it a number of unique traditions, which also vary by the region. What all celebrations have in common are the lights, fireworks, feasting, new clothes and praying.

—In southern India, many have an early morning warm oil bath to symbolize bathing in the holy River Ganges as a form of physical and spiritual purification.

—In the north, worshipping the Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolizes wealth and prosperity, is the norm.

open image in gallery Indian army soldiers light firecrackers to celebrate Diwali, near the Line of Control that divides Kashmir region between India and Pakistan, in Akhnoor sector, Jammu and Kashmir, India. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Gambling is a popular tradition because of the belief whoever gambled on Diwali night would prosper throughout the year. Many people buy gold on the first day of Diwali, known as Dhanteras — an act they believe will bring them good luck.

Setting off firecrackers is a cherished tradition, as is exchanging sweets and gifts among friends and family. Diwali celebrations typically feature rangoli, which are geometric, floral patterns drawn on the floor using colorful powders. While several northern states had instituted partial or total bans to combat rising air pollution levels during the festival, India's Supreme Court recently ruled allowing the sale of “green fireworks” believed to be less polluting.

Some other faiths have their own Diwali stories

Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs have their own Diwali stories:

—Jains observe Diwali as the day the Lord Mahavira, the last of the great teachers, attained nirvana, which is liberation from the cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

—Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas — a day that overlaps with Diwali — to commemorate the release of Guru Hargobind, a revered figure in the faith, who had been imprisoned by the Mughal emperor Jahangir.

open image in gallery Workers making sweets at factory for Diwali, the festival of lights, in Chilbila Pratapgarh District, northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

—Buddhists observe the day as one when the Hindu Emperor Ashoka, who ruled in the third century B.C., converted to Buddhism.

California makes Diwali an official state holiday

On Oct. 7, California became the third U.S. state to designate Diwali as an official statewide holiday.

The law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, would authorize public schools and community colleges to close on Diwali. State employees could elect to take the day off and public school students will get an excused absence to celebrate the holiday. The new law recognizes that Diwali is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.

Pennsylvania was the first U.S. state to make Diwali a statewide holiday in 2024, followed by Connecticut earlier this year. In June 2023, New York City officially declared Diwali as a public school holiday. Several school districts in New Jersey also observe the holiday with a day off.