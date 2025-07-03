Photos of grief and tributes after deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother

The death of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, and his brother, prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, players and officials across both women’s and men’s soccer.
Jota and his brother André Silva were killed in a car crash shortly after midnight in northwestern Spain when the Lamborghini they were traveling in veered off a road and burst into flames, according to Spanish police.
