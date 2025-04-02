The US deployment of B-2 bombers near the Mideast by the numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Satellite images analyzed Wednesday by The Associated Press show the deployment of at least six nuclear-capable B-2 bombers to Camp Thunder Bay on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

The presence of the bombers come as the United States continues an intense airstrike campaign targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. The B-2 has been used in combat to target the Houthis in the past.

Tensions also remain high between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. The B-2 would be crucial in potentially bombing Iran's underground nuclear sites.

Here's a look at the B-2 deployment — and the wider regional tensions in the Mideast amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip — by the numbers.

One-third

That's nearly the number of B-2s now forward deployed to Diego Garcia, which is within striking distance of both Iran and Yemen.

1

That's how many times the U.S. military has acknowledged using the B-2 in Yemen since the Israel-Hamas war began.

2

That’s the number of pilots in a single B-2 bomber.

6

That’s the number of B-2 bombers seen on Diego Garcia in images from Planet Labs PBC from Wednesday. The number seen has been rising in satellite photos analyzed by the AP since last week.

19

That’s how many B-2 bombers are in the U.S. Air Force fleet.

21

That’s the number of B-2 bombers initially built, but one was destroyed in a crash in 2008 and another was retired after being damaged in a 2022 crash.

65

That's the number of people the Houthis say have been killed so far in the new U.S. airstrike campaign targeting Yemen.

172

That's the wingspan in feet (52 meters) of a B-2.

200

Over that is the number of U.S. airstrikes conducted since March 15 against the Houthis, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

6,000

That's the number of nautical miles (11,112 kilometers) the B-2 can be flown without refueling.

12,300

That's the weight in kilograms (27,125 pounds) of the GBU-57, known as the “Massive Ordnance Penetrator," the bomb the B-2 can carry that could strike Iran's underground nuclear sites.

50,000

That's the ceiling in feet (15,240 meters) the B-2 can fly.

1.1 billion

That's the estimated cost of a single B-2 in U.S. dollars.