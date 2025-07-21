Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka, killing at least 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.

The aircraft crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, where students were taking tests or attending regular classes. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Bengali-language Prothom Alo daily said most of the injured were students with burn injuries, with at least 20 people taken to a hospital.

Parents and relatives panicked at the scene as rescuers, using tri-cycle rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured.

Rafiqa Taha, a student at the school who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that Milestone School and College, with some 2,000 students, runs classes from elementary to twelfth grade. On Monday, she said, some students were taking tests while others attended regular classes.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” said the 16-year-old student. “My God! It’s my school.”

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khanam stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.