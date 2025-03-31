Apparent explosion, fire injures about a dozen in Detroit apartment building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About a dozen people have been injured, including six children, following an apparent explosion and fire Monday morning at a 2-story apartment building in Detroit.

The explosion was reported about 4 a.m., according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, some people were in windows of the building “kind of hanging off ready to jump,” Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms told reporters, adding that they were rescued by firefighters. “Without their fast response and fast thinking this could have been a lot worse.”

Three of those injured were in the same apartment and suffered critical burns, Simms said.

The 12-unit building had a firewall between a section containing eight apartments and a section with four apartments. The apparent explosion occurred on the side with the eight apartments, the fire department said.

Overhead thermal imaging drones were used to confirm the building was empty after the fire was extinguished. Demolition of the building was expected to start Monday to help investigators determine a cause.

Ashley Ridner, her boyfriend and their 5-month-old son were among those rescued.

“It sounded like a bomb,” Ridner told WDIV-TV.

Ridner said her feet were injured while escaping the building through a window. Her boyfriend's arm was hurt, she said.