3 children die in suburban Detroit house fire where smoke alarms were not working
Three children died in a weekend house fire in suburban Detroit, authorities said.
The siblings, a 16-year-old girl and two boys, ages 15 and 12, could not escape the fire Sunday night, said Byron Turnquist, fire marshal in West Bloomfield Township.
One of them called 911 to report the fire. Turnquist said smoke detectors in the home were not working.
“Working smoke alarms will give you that early notification if there is a problem, and it’s just very important. Test those smoke alarms — make sure that they work,” he said.
Firefighters had to force their way into the home. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
“There was so much smoke on the street we couldn’t even breathe, so imagine children being in the house. I'm sure they couldn't either,” said Jewelette Estes, who lives in the neighborhood.
One teen was a junior at West Bloomfield High School while the other two victims attended school outside the district, West Bloomfield school officials said in a letter to families.
“During this difficult time, it is important that we come together as a community and support the family involved and one another,” the letter said.