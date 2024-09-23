Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eek: Detroit-area library shuts down after a DVD is returned with bugs inside

A library in suburban Detroit was shut down after someone returned more than a movie

Via AP news wire
Monday 23 September 2024 12:14
Michigan Library Bugs
Michigan Library Bugs

Someone at a suburban Detroit library returned more than a movie.

The library in Royal Oak was closed Sunday after staff members encountered creepy crawlies — and ones that fly — when a DVD case in the drop box was opened.

“It appeared to be multiple species of bugs, but we aren’t sure,” the library said on Facebook. “The DVD was returned sometime after we closed on Friday and before we opened on Saturday.”

The book drops were immediately locked and all items were put in bags and transferred to a garage, the library said.

Library director Sandy Irwin said pest experts were expected to visit on Monday. She offered a bit of humor from the stacks.

“I’m a librarian, not a pest control professional," Irwin told the Detroit Free Press, "but I will look up 1,000 types of bugs.”

