5 people injured after older man allegedly lost control of his car in Denmark, police say

Five people were reported injured after an older man allegedly lost control of his car and crashed near a bridge crossing in Danish capital Copenhagen

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 30 April 2025 11:19 EDT

Five people were reported injured after an older man allegedly lost control of his car and crashed near a bridge crossing in Denmark's capital on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and emergency services responded to the crash in Copenhagen.

Additional details weren't immediately available, including the types of injuries sustained by the victims and what caused the driver to lose control.

