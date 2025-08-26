Democratic leaders withdraw measure clarifying the party position on the Israel-Hamas war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Democratic National Committee planned to clarify its position on the Israel-Hamas war this week. But after a surprise reversal, it may be several months before DNC officials adopt a formal position on an issue that has divided their party perhaps more than any other.

The debate played out on Tuesday as the DNC gathered in a downtown Minneapolis hotel behind a security checkpoint for its annual summer meeting.

There were two competing resolutions that addressed the war and the related humanitarian crisis in Gaza: The first, introduced by the committee's progressive wing, called for an arms embargo and the suspension of military aid to Israel; the other, backed by DNC Chair Ken Martin, offered more context from Israel's perspective while calling for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian assistance — including food, water, medicine and shelter — to civilians in Gaza.” It also reaffirmed the Democrats’ support for a two-state solution.

The DNC's Resolutions Committee voted to support Martin's version and voted down the progressives' preference. But after a brief debate, Martin surprised many in the crowded hotel ballroom by deciding to withdraw his measure.

He called instead for members to form a task force to study the issue further.

“As we’ve seen there’s divide in our party on this issue,” Martin said. “I’ve decided today, at this moment, to listen … so we can move forward united today and have the conversation.”

The delay prolongs a sensitive political debate that has divided Democrats for much of the last year. Resolutions Committee members said they received nearly 5,000 emails about the resolution from activists on both sides ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Even when the party adopts a formal position — if at all — the issue threatens to continue dividing Democratic voters heading into next year's midterm elections. Any DNC resolution would be a symbolic measure with no real power.

DNC member Allison Minnerly of Florida, who sponsored the progressive version, said she was disappointed by Martin’s decision.

“There needs to be urgency,” Minnerly said. “The majority of our party is looking for answers and leadership on this issue.”

It's unclear when Martin's yet-unformed task force would report back with an updated position. Martin did not offer a timeline. The DNC is expected to meet again in December.

Harini Krishnan, a DNC member from California, was among several officials to express their frustration.

“I also want to say that I truly hope as a party that we can move beyond this issue,” she said.