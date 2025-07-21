Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Photos show Danny Westergaard run the Badwater 135 through Death Valley for the 18th time

John Locher
Monday 21 July 2025 06:02 EDT

For 37 years — in a searing California desert — runners from across the globe have embarked on a 135-mile race through one of the hottest places on EarthDeath Valley. The annual Badwater 135 Ultramarathon takes place in July, when temperatures soar into the 130s F (54.4s C). At age 66, Danny Westergaard ran to the finish line for the 18th time.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in