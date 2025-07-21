Photos show Danny Westergaard run the Badwater 135 through Death Valley for the 18th time

For 37 years — in a searing California desert — runners from across the globe have embarked on a 135-mile race through one of the hottest places on Earth — Death Valley. The annual Badwater 135 Ultramarathon takes place in July, when temperatures soar into the 130s F (54.4s C). At age 66, Danny Westergaard ran to the finish line for the 18th time.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in