Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: David Beckham to be awarded a knighthood by King Charles

Via AP news wire
Friday 06 June 2025 12:15 EDT

David Beckham, the former England soccer captain who has been an ambassador for the U.N. children’s fund for two decades, is to receive a knighthood in next week’s honors list from King Charles III, according to U.K. media reports Friday.

Without citing sources, the BBC said Beckham is set to receive further recognition both for his soccer career, and his contributions to British society.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in