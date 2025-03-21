Rapper Yella Beezy charged with capital murder in shooting death of rapper Mo3

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of fellow rapper Mo3 on a busy interstate in 2020, according to court records.

Yella Beezy, 33, whose real name is Markies Conway, was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday on a charge of capital murder while remuneration. The indictment accuses Conway of hiring a man named Kewon White to murder Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

The indictment did not provide information on why authorities believe Conway hired White to shoot Noble, who also lived in Dallas.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Conway. Calls and emails to representatives for Conway were not immediately returned.

In a Facebook post after Conway's arrest, Noble's mother, Nichole Williams Noble wrote, “Justice for my baby!!!!”

The 28-year-old Noble was driving on Interstate 35 in south Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020, when authorities allege White drove up next to him and got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand. Noble got out of his vehicle and began running south on the freeway as White shot at him, authorities said. Noble and a bystander who was inside a car were shot by White, police said. The bystander survived but Noble died at a hospital.

White and another man, Devin Brown, 32, were later indicted in Noble’s death. Their cases related to Noble’s death remain pending. White, 26, was sentenced in 2022 in a separate case to nearly nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Conway is best known for his 2017 single, “That’s On Me” and the 2019 song “Bacc At It Again” with Quavo and Gucci Mane.

In October 2018, Conway survived being shot while driving on a tollway in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville when someone pulled up next to him and opened fire, hitting him three times.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

