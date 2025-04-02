Rival leaders of split Cyprus make inroads to work together but rift remains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus made some progress Wednesday on fostering trust between their conflict-riven Greek and Turkish speaking communities, agreeing to delve deeper into the dangers posed by minefields and working together on environmental initiatives.

But the two sides still have a long way to go to formally restart moribund peace talks, with both leaders alluding to the ongoing fundamental rift on the kind of a peace deal each side expects.

In a joint statement following the United Nations-hosted meeting, Ersin Tatar, the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots and Nikos Christodoulides, the island’s Greek Cypriot President, said they also agreed on restoring neglected cemeteries and setting up a joint group of young people from both sides of the divide to discuss issues relevant to them.

The measures echoed those the two leaders agreed to pursue in a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva last month that aimed to breathe new life into a peace process on hiatus for nearly eight years. Guterres said he will appoint an envoy tasked with getting formal peace talks restarted.

The Mediterranean island was divided when Turkey invaded the northern part in 1974 following a failed coup by supporters of a union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence, and has more than 35,000 troops in the island’s northern third.

Although Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, only the Greek Cypriot south, where the internationally recognized government is seated, enjoys full membership benefits.

There was no agreement Wednesday on two key trust-building initiatives: building solar energy parks inside sections of a 180 km (120 mile) long U.N. buffer zone cutting across the island, and adding to the nine existing crossing points along that dividing line.

Tatar said that he’s hopeful “in time we will be able to achieve” progress.

“My friend Nikos, he’s got his own principles, I want our principles. What is important is to exchange and be positive so that we can achieve things together,” Tatar said.

Christodoulides suggested Tatar was using the issue of solar energy parks to promote his vision of a partitioned Cyprus. The leaders agreed to meet again later this month.

The leaders' remarks pointed to the wide gulf between how the two sides envision a future peace settlement.

Tatar and Turkey insist a two-state deal is now the only way to resolve one of the world’s most intractable disputes since the “old” model — a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones — is no longer viable after decades of failure.

Greek Cypriots say any deal that entrenches the island’s partition is a non-starter as it contravenes long-held U.N. resolutions endorsing a federation.

They also reject a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot demand for a permanent Turkish troop presence and military intervention rights under any accord, as well as giving the minority Turkish Cypriots veto power over all federal-level government decisions.