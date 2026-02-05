Photos of Cubans getting by without power as outages persist and tensions with US escalate
Much of Cuba remains hit with constant power outages, stemming from aging infrastructure and fuel shortages at power plants. Uncertainty looms over potential aid from Russia or Mexico, after the U.S. attacked Venezuela, disrupting oil shipments. And while residents struggle to find basic necessities and the crisis deepens, some of them emphasize the need for resilience and joy amid adversity.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
