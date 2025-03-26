Ingenuity at sea: Cubans use makeshift rafts known as 'corchos' to catch elusive fish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From a distance, they look like tiny white dots floating on the sea. But get closer, and you’ll see people sitting on polyfoam rectangles.

They are fishermen floating on makeshift rafts that have become common on the waters off the coast of Havana, as Cubans find innovative ways to fish in a country where it’s complicated — if not impossible — to buy a fishing boat.

As dawn breaks on calm days, hundreds of fishermen set sail in their unusual rafts, known as “corchos” (or corks), along the coasts surrounding the capital, including Cojimar, a fishing village immortalized by Ernest Hemingway, who was passionate about fishing.

The “corchos,” which are usually made of polyfoam sheets pressed by aluminum rods, are about 2 meters long (6 feet) by 1 1/2 meters (5 feet) wide, creating enough space for a person to climb aboard with his fishing rod, reels, pliers and hooks. Most use oars, but some fishermen have installed small engines to ease the physical effort at sea.

They may not be pretty, but they float, and the fishermen claim they don’t sink regardless of how strong the waves might be.

“It’s in our blood,” said Miguel González, 36, proudly holding up an albacore tuna. “We enjoy it whether there’s fish or not.”

Equipped with water for their five-to-six-hour trips, these fishermen also rely on their ingenious “jigs,” handmade squid imitations of resin and iridescent paper, to lure large fish avoiding live bait.

For the “corcho” fishermen, who cannot afford to buy or build a boat, these makeshift rafts mean food on the table and, if the catch is good, some fish to sell at markets or restaurants for extra income.

A small boat in Cuba cost around $30,000, according to some of them, a stark contrast to an average monthly salary of $25. And although many Cubans receive remittances from family members in the U.S., it’s still not enough.

Despite the challenges, the “corcho” men are deeply passionate about their work and have formed a close-knit community.

“We help and support one another,” said Rayner Sánchez, a 35-year-old fisherman. “We all fish together here. If anything happens to one of us, we’re all in it together. Nobody fishes alone.”

