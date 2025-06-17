Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Argentine tribunal allows ex-President Fernández to serve corruption sentence at home

A federal court in Argentina has granted former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s request to serve a six-year prison sentence for corruption at her home in Buenos Aires

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 17 June 2025 14:42 EDT

A federal court on Tuesday granted former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s request to serve a six-year prison sentence for corruption at her home in Buenos Aires.

Judges ruled that Fernández, 72, can serve time in the apartment where she lives with her daughter and her granddaughter, citing her age and security reasons. Fernández was the victim of an attempted assassination attempt three years ago.

