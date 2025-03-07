Crews battle fire on 3 yachts in Miami
Fire crews battled a fire on three yachts in Miami
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Fire crews battled a fire on three yachts in Miami early Friday.
More than 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a boat fire around 3:30 a.m. and found three yachts engulfed in flames, the department said in a statement. Video from WSVN-TV showed massive flames shooting from a boat.
Fire crews immediately attacked the blaze from land and water, and used foam to knock down the flames, the department said. The fire was under control, but the department said units remained on the scene Friday morning to contain fuel runoff and minimize the environmental impact of firefighting in the water.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation, the department said.