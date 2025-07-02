Senior clinician appointed next chief scientific adviser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior clinician who provided advice to the UK Government during the Covid-19 pandemic has been appointed the Scottish Government’s next chief scientific adviser (CSA).

Professor Calum Semple will take up the position on August 5 on an initial three-year term, succeeding Julie Fitzpatrick, who has held the role since 2021.

Prof Semple is a consultant in paediatric respiratory medicine at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, and a professor of outbreak medicine and child health at the University of Liverpool.

Raised in Glasgow and Edinburgh, he has held key advisory roles during recent public health emergencies, including serving as a UK Government adviser during the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

He was also part of the World Health Organisation Scientific Advisory Committee during the Ebola emergency, and part of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking following his appointment, Prof Semple said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work for the people and Government of Scotland, providing evidence and scientific advice to support our policymakers.

“I particularly look forward to collaborating with Scotland’s vibrant communities of scientists and engineers in our schools, universities and industries, who inspire and drive the innovation essential for future economic growth.

“I will ensure that science and evidence remain at the heart of how we shape a fairer, greener, and more prosperous Scotland.”

The role of CSA includes providing Scottish ministers with independent scientific advice on key issues, and “championing” the country’s science and research base.

He will also play a role in inspiring the next generation of scientists and encourage diversity in the science, technology engineering and mathematics (Stem) workforce.

Business Secretary Richard Lochhead said: “I am delighted to welcome Professor Semple to the role of CSA and look forward to his valuable insight and advice as the Scottish Government continues to work with our world leading science sector to highlight Scotland’s strengths as a science nation and ensure it is front and centre of everything we do.”

Prof Semple added: “I would like to thank my wife, friends, and colleagues at the University of Liverpool and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital who support my career and enabled this important appointment.

“Their encouragement and collaboration have been vital to my journey.”