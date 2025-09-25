Drones spotted near 4 Danish airports but authorities say no threat to the public
Drone activity has been spotted near Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, as well as three other airports in the country
Drone activity was spotted overnight Wednesday into Thursday near Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, as well as three other airports in the country, police said.
Authorities said they were unable to neutralize the drones but added there was no threat to the public. Flights were halted for several hours.
The latest drone activity comes just a few days after a similar incident at Copenhagen Airport, conducted by what police call a “capable actor.”
The Copenhagen drones grounded flights in the Danish capital for hours Monday night, prompting concerns that Russia could be behind the flyover above Scandinavia’s largest airport.
The government has planned a news conference for Thursday morning.