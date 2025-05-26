Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Danish people arrest 2 on suspicion of killing a man whose body was found in a sewer

Danish police have arrested two people on charges of murdering a man whose body was discovered in a sewer earlier this year

Via AP news wire
Monday 26 May 2025 08:36 EDT

Danish police arrested two people Monday on charges of murdering a man whose body was discovered in a sewer earlier this year.

The body of a 26-year-old Polish man was found Feb. 28 by crews doing work inside the sewer in the East Jutland area of Denmark, about 167 kilometers (105 miles) west of Copenhagen.

The suspects, a 41-year-old Polish man and a 30-year-old Danish woman, were charged with murder on Monday, police said in a statement. Investigators carried out searches at several different addresses.

Authorities did not give a motive for the killing. The suspects are scheduled to be in court Tuesday for a closed-door hearing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in