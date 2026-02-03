Danish court convicts two Swedes of terrorism for grenade attack near Israeli embassy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Danish court convicted two Swedes of terrorism and attempted murder for detonating two hand grenades near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen in October 2024.

The Copenhagen City Court sentenced the younger of the two men, aged 18, to 12 years in prison, and the older, aged 21, to 14 years in prison, according to Swedish news agency TT. They were said to be acting on behalf of a criminal gang.

In the early hours of Oct. 2, 2024, the pair threw two hand grenades in the direction of the Israeli embassy in the Danish capital. The devices did not reach their target but instead detonated on the terrace of a residential building nearby, inhabited by a family with children. Nobody was injured.

The explosions happened about 100 meters (109 yards) from the embassy, which is located in an area with other embassies, the local police said at the time. Copenhagen’s Jewish school, Carolineskolen, is located down the street from the embassy, but it was closed at the time of the attack.

The two men admitted to throwing the grenades but said they did it for money and denied being ideologically motivated to attack an Israeli institution.

The Danish court disagreed on whether the two should be convicted of terrorism, according to TT. Two judges and four jurors concluded that the Swedes were guilty of terrorism, while one judge and two jurors disagreed.

The younger of the two men is also facing charges in Sweden for an attack on the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, just one day before the Danish attack, according to TT. The older also faces criminal charges in connection with another attack in Sweden.

Lawyers for the two men said they would appeal the verdicts, which include deportation to Sweden in addition to the prison sentences.

Sweden has grappled with gang violence for years. Criminal gangs often recruit teenagers in socially disadvantaged immigrant neighborhoods to carry out hits. Two main gangs — the Foxtrot network and its rival Rumba — have been involved in deadly feuds.