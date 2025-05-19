Strike averted as submarine designers in Connecticut agree to contract with Electric Boat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The union for about 2,500 submarine designers at Electric Boat in Connecticut has tentatively agreed to a new contract with the company, averting a strike that would have begun Monday.

The Marine Draftsmen’s Association-United Auto Workers of America, Local 571, essentially the workers responsible for designing the U.S. Navy's nuclear submarine fleet, had threatened to strike earlier this month if the company did not make greater wage and benefit concessions.

The local's negotiating committee announced the tentative contract agreement late Sunday, saying it contains “unprecedented” wage increases of more than 30% over the five-year term as well as increased retirement security. The deal now goes up for a vote by union members. Union officials did not say when the vote would be.

“We’ve been saying it all along: The company didn’t want a work stoppage, we did not want a work stoppage,” William Louis, president of Local 571, said in a video posted on union social media sites Sunday night. “And as we’ve been telling you for a long time, we have been working endlessly to get to the table with the company and have something put together that we both agree on."

Electric Boat, a subsidiary of Reston, Virginia-based General Dynamics, was recently awarded a contract worth more than $12.4 billion by the Navy for the construction of two Virginia-class submarines. The funding also covers improved pay for workers including the Marine Draftsmen's Association.

“This package recognizes the essential role of the MDA members in the production of submarines for the U.S. Navy,” Electric Boat said in a joint statement with the union.

The union’s contract expired April 4, but leadership had agreed to continue bargaining with EB.

Electric Boat employs more than 23,000 people at his shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, engineering facilities in New London, Connecticut, and operations in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

The company said its earlier offer included a 23.3% general wage increase over the life of the contract, plus benefits and an increased retirement package.