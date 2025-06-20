Man gets 16 years in prison for crash that killed a Connecticut officer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 20-year-old Connecticut man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for causing a car crash that killed a Hartford police officer and seriously wounded the officer's partner after fleeing a traffic stop.

Richard Barrington, who was an 18-year-old high school junior at the time of the 2023 crash, apologized for the fatal accident in Hartford Superior Court as relatives of the officers looked on.

Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, an eight-year Hartford police veteran whose father retired as a detective on the force, died from his injuries. Garten’s partner, Officer Brian Kearney, who was driving their cruiser, was seriously injured.

Authorities said Barrington fled a traffic stop conducted by other officers, drove through two red lights and smashed into the passenger side of Garten and Kearney's cruiser, which was responding to an unrelated emergency call on Sept. 6, 2023.

“I want to apologize for all the days, months, and years of pain and grief that I’ve caused and are currently causing,” Barrington said in court. “No mother, father, sibling, kid, or friend should have to endure the pain and grief you are enduring.”

Barrington pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter, first-degree assault and interfering with a police officer.

Garten's family said they wanted Barrington to serve more than 40 years in prison,

“This is it, this is what Mr. Barrington gets for killing my brother?” William Garten told members of the media after the sentencing. “That’s the end of this kind of story, and we’ll have to continue to honor Bobby in some other way because today we let him down.”

1. A memorial service for Garten drew police officers from across the region.