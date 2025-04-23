Congo's government and rebels say they are working toward a truce in the east

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Congo's government and a coalition of insurgents in the country's east including the M23 rebels have agreed to work toward a truce following peace talks in Qatar, a joint statement said Wednesday.

The statement was posted online by spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka of the M23 rebels, and confirmed by government spokesman Patrick Muyaya in comments to local media outlets.

The statement said the parties had agreed to “work towards concluding a truce" and that they were reaffirming their commitment to “an immediate end to hostilities." Previous commitments to a ceasefire, announced unilaterally, have not held, and Wednesday's statement was the first such commitment to be announced jointly.

Delegations from Congo’s government and the M23 rebel group met earlier this month in Doha, Qatar’s capital, according to officials from both sides.

The Associated Press was not immediately able to verify if the latest announcement had changed conditions on the ground in Congo's mineral-rich eastern region.

The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo escalated in January, when the M23 rebels advanced and seized the strategic city of Goma, followed by the town of Bukavu in February.

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo near the border with Rwanda, in a conflict that has created one of the world’s most significant humanitarian crises. More than 7 million people have been displaced.

The rebels are supported by about 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, and at times have vowed to march as far as Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, about 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) to the east.

The U.N. Human Rights Council last month launched a commission to investigate atrocities, including allegations of rape and killing akin to “summary executions” by both sides.