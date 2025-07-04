Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show revelers and competitors alike savoring a July Fourth hot dog eating contest

Yuki Iwamura
Friday 04 July 2025 15:36 EDT

Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut reclaimed his title Friday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, and defending champion in the women’s division, Miki Sudo of Tampa, Florida, won her 11th title, downing 33 dogs. The annual eat-a-thon has been held outside the original Nathan’s Famous restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn, since 1972.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

