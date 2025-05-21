Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Columbia University president notes Mahmoud Khalil's absence at graduation

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 May 2025 19:03 EDT

The head of Columbia University alluded to the detention of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil during a commencement speech Wednesday that drew loud boos and chants of “free Palestine” from graduating students.

The acting president, Claire Shipman, also alluded to the crackdown on foreign students by the Trump administration that has roiled the Ivy League school in recent months.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in