US Olympic and Paralympic officials bar transgender women from competing in Olympic women’s sports

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has barred transgender women from competing in women’s sports

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 22 July 2025 18:05 EDT
Italy Winter Olympics and Paralympics Medals
Italy Winter Olympics and Paralympics Medals (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has effectively barred transgender women from competing in women’s sports, telling the federations overseeing swimming, athletics and other sports it has an “obligation to comply” with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

The change, announced Monday with a quiet change on the USOPC’s website and confirmed in a letter sent to national governing bodies, follows a similar step taken by the NCAA earlier this year.

The USOPC change is noted obliquely as a detail under “USOPC Athlete Safety Policy” and reference’s Trump’s executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” signed in February. That order, among other things, threatens to “rescind all funds” from organizations that allow transgender athlete participation in women’s sports.

The national governing bodies will likely follow the USOPC’s directive.

