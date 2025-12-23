Judge accepts guilty pleas from Colorado funeral home owners who acknowledged abusing 191 corpses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge has accepted guilty pleas for the owners of a Colorado funeral home for the abuse of 191 corpses, many of which languished in a room-temperature building for years.

Authorities say Carie and Jon Hallford, who operated a Colorado Springs funeral home, maintained a lavish lifestyle and gave fake ashes to some families of the dead.

The husband and wife owned and operated Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs. Jon Hallford is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2026. Carie Hallford is set to be sentenced April 24.

The latest plea agreements would have Jon Hallford sentenced to between 30 and 50 years and Carie Hallford to between 25 and 35 years. Victims’ family members want each of them sentenced to 191 years — which would include one year for each victim.

A statement by a group of victims’ family members had said they wanted to have the cases proceed to trial.

“This case is not about convenience or efficiency,” said Crystina Page, whose son’s body was among those found at the funeral home. “It is about human beings who were treated as disposable. Accepting a plea agreement sends the message that this level of abuse is negotiable. We reject that message.”

The judge earlier this year rejected previous plea agreements that called for up to 20 years in prison, with family members of the deceased saying the proposed punishments were too lenient.

The Hallfords are accused of dumping bodies and giving families fake ashes between 2019 and 2023. Last year, both pleaded guilty to 191 counts of corpse abuse. Jon Hallford’s plea deal was rejected in August, after which he withdrew his guilty plea. Carie Hallford withdrew her guilty plea in early November after it was rejected by State District Judge Eric Bentley in a rare decision.

Investigators have described finding the bodies in 2023 stacked atop each other in a bug-infested building in Penrose, a small town about a two-hour drive south of Denver. The scene was horrific, officials said, with bodies stacked atop each other in various states of decay — some having been there for four years.

While Jon Hallford was accused of dumping the bodies, authorities said Carie Hallford was the face of the funeral home.

During a hearing in November, Bentley said he considered the need for deterrence in rejecting the plea agreement. Colorado, for many years, had some of the weakest funeral home industry regulations in the nation, leading to numerous abuse cases involving fake ashes, fraud, and even the illegal selling of body parts.

In August, authorities announced that during their first inspection of a funeral home owned by the county coroner in Pueblo, Colorado, they found 24 decomposing corpses behind a hidden door.

That investigation is pending as authorities have reported slow progress in identifying corpses that, in some cases, have languished for more than a decade.

The Return to Nature case has helped trigger reforms, including routine inspections.

The Hallfords also have admitted in federal court to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration of nearly $900,000 in pandemic-era aid and taking payments from customers for cremations the funeral home never performed.