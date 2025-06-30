An 82-year-old woman who was injured in a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 82-year-old Colorado woman who was injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza has died, prosecutors said Monday.

Karen Diamond died as a result of severe injuries she suffered in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder, Colorado, the local district attorney's office said in a statement. Prosecutors have listed 29 victims, including 13 who were physically injured, and a dog.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman already faced dozens of counts in state court on charges including attempted first-degree murder, using an incendiary device, animal cruelty and others. He has not been arraigned on the initial charges that now include first-degree murder.

The Associated Press left a voicemail Monday for Soliman's public defender in the state case. The office generally bars its lawyers from commenting on their cases to the media. A preliminary hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence to move forward with the case is set for July 15.

Separately, Soliman has been indicted on 12 federal hate crime counts. He entered a not guilty plea to those charges during a hearing Friday in federal court.

Leaders of the Boulder Jewish Community announced in an email Monday that Diamond died June 25 and said she will be deeply missed

“Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her,” executive director Jonathan Lev and board chair David Paul said.

Prosecutors said Diamond’s family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

“Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the statement.

During the demonstration, Soliman posed as a gardener and wore a construction vest to get close to the group before launching the attack, prosecutors allege.

Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the participants at the weekly demonstration. He yelled “Free Palestine” as he threw just two of more than two dozen Molotov cocktails he had prepared.

Prosecutors say the victims were targeted because of their perceived or actual national origin. An attack motivated by someone’s political views is not considered a hate crime under federal law.

Soliman told investigators he tried to buy a gun but was not able to because he was not a “legal citizen.” Federal authorities have said the Egyptian national has been living in the U.S. illegally with his family.