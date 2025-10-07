Deion Sanders will undergo procedure related to blood clots, plans to coach Colorado this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will undergo a procedure later Tuesday that's related to his blood clots, with the hope of being back at practice the next day and on the sideline this weekend against Iowa State.

The surgery is called an aspiration thrombectomy, which involves the left popliteal — located behind the knee — and tibial arteries. Sanders said it will take several hours.

He gave the medical update at the end of his weekly news conference, saying, “I cannot wait to get past this hurdle.” He added it's hereditary and “has nothing to do with me working at the level I’m trying to compete at.”

The 58-year-old coach was in pain during a 35-21 loss at TCU last Saturday, alternating between sitting and limping along the sideline with his leg throbbing. He didn't wear a shoe on his left foot in the second half and after the game said he was “hurting like crazy.”

“I’m going to be all right,” said Sanders, whose Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) host No. 22 Iowa State (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday. “Prayerfully, I'll be right back tomorrow because I don't miss practice. I don't plan on doing such.”

Sanders dealt with blood clot issues while at Jackson State in 2021, with doctors amputating two of his toes on his left foot. He also skipped a Pac-12 media day session in 2023 following a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

Sanders spent time away from the team over the summer after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. He revealed the details of his treatment, which involved doctors reconstructing a section of his intestine to function as a bladder. He frequently needs to use the restroom so the school introduced a portable sideline bathroom for him during games that’s sponsored by Depend underwear.

