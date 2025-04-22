Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US Center for SafeSport parts ways with CEO Ju'Riese Colón

Eddie Pells
Tuesday 22 April 2025 19:10 EDT
OLY SafeSport Fired Investigator
OLY SafeSport Fired Investigator (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Center for SafeSport parted ways with CEO Ju’Riese Colón on Tuesday.

Colón's departure is the latest and most visceral sign of a crisis that began after revelations the center had hired an investigator who would later be charged with rape.

The center announced Colon’s departure in an email sent to The Associated Press. It brought an abrupt end to a tenure that began in 2019, when she was hired to help the then-2-year-old center, which was established to combat sex abuse in Olympic sports, bring its operation to full speed.

The center said its board chair, April Holmes, would lead an interim management committee composed of members of the board of directors while the board searches for a new leader.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

